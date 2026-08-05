Chris Olave Exits Practice With Apparent Heat Issue
Chris Olave left Wednesday's practice with a trainer in what appeared to be a heat-related issue, according to Erin Summers. The team did not immediately provide an update, so it is unclear whether Olave will miss any additional practice time. He is coming off career highs of 100 receptions, 1,163 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns across 16 games last season. His status at the Saints' next practice should provide a better indication of whether there is anything to worry about.
Source: Erin Summers
Source: Erin Summers