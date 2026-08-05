The Jaylen Waddle Hype Continues in Broncos Camp
Jaylen Waddle has been a hit early on in training camp, and it "has become clear to see how the Broncos believe Waddle's electric skills can fit into their offense," according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. Waddle has shown his ability to win inside on quick-hit plays and then gobble up yards after the catch. Quarterback Bo Nix said the team's new offensive weapon gives them an explosive element that "we've lacked for a couple of years." The 27-year-old Waddle has helped unlock new areas of the field for Nix after Nix averaged only 6.8 yards per pass attempt in 2025. "Middle of the field, outside, vertically, behind the line of scrimmage -- anywhere," Nix said of Waddle's impact. "We're going to utilize him, and whatever the defense is giving us, we're going to attack." The Broncos gave up first- and third-round picks to acquire Waddle from the Miami Dolphins in the offseason, and head coach Sean Payton clearly has many ways in mind to use the speedy wideout to give the Broncos offense more explosive plays. Waddle could easily lead Denver in targets and yardage in 2026 in his first year with the team, making him a popular WR2 target in upcoming fantasy drafts.
Source: The Athletic - Nick Kosmider
Source: The Athletic - Nick Kosmider