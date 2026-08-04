Nicholas Singleton a Dynasty Target for Rebuilding Teams
Tony Pollard and 25-year-old Tyjae Spears. Singleton tested well at the combine, with a 4.50 40-yard dash (76th percentile) and ranked in the 86th percentile in speed score. Singleton spent all four seasons at Penn State and rushed for over 1,000 yards twice and scored 10-plus touchdowns in each season. He also became more involved in the passing game as he got older, seeing his 4.7 percent target share in 2022 rise to 12.1 percent in 2024 and 10 percent in 2025. Both Pollard and Spears have been the running backs for the Titans the last few seasons, and while Pollard remains consistent, rushing for over 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons with the Titans, he remains a guy with a safe floor but not much upside. Spears finds himself as more of the pass-catching option out of the backfield, and the path for Singleton to provide immediate fantasy value in 2026 feels bleak, but considering neither runner ahead of him projects as a star player, it does open a window of opportunity in the future. Singleton has the size and athleticism to be a three-down back with receiving upside, and is worth a stash in dynasty formats for the time being.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller