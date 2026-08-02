Bulls Could Drop Out of Bennedict Mathurin Sweepstakes
Bennedict Mathurin. Both the Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly shown interest lately, but Chicago might be pulling back. The Bulls are still rebuilding and aren't quite ready to make the financial commitment to a player such as Mathurin. The 24-year-old made $9.2 million this past season and is expected to get a hefty payday this offseason. The Bulls aren't sure where they sit long-term with their current players yet, so it seems unlikely that they'd be willing to sign Mathurin to a massive long-term deal. There is no official word that they're out on Mathurin yet, but he doesn't seem like a great overall fit at the moment.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto