Several Owners Believe the Entire 2027 Season Could be Wiped Out

Aug 2, 2026, 12:03 PM ET

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, several MLB owners believe the entire 2027 season could be wiped out. "It's nearly impossible to find an owner these days who doesn't believe there will be a prolonged work stoppage in 2027," per Nightengale. When an owner was asked the chances of an MLB season happening in 2027, he responded with "maybe 25%, maybe higher." The MLB collective bargaining agreement is set to expire on December 1, with the biggest sticking point of negotiations being the salary cap. MLB owners are pushing hard for a salary cap and floor in the new deal. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred met with interim executive director of the players' union Bruce Meyer and had a brief discussion at the Hall of Fame last weekend. The chances of an MLB season happening in 2027 look dire, but there is still time for both sides to agree on a deal. Stay tuned.