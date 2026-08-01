Heat Waiting on Klay Thompson Buyout Path
Klay Thompson remains a Miami Heat target, but the Heat are more likely to wait on a possible buyout than trade for him, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Miami could use the remainder of its midlevel exception if Thompson reaches the market, but Dallas reportedly prefers to find a trade for the four-time champion rather than let him walk for nothing. Thompson, 36, is owed roughly $17.5 million in the final year of his deal and is coming off a diminished season, averaging 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while still hitting around 38 percent from three. He would help Miami's spacing, but his low usage and fading all-around production leave him as a deep-league threes specialist at best.
Source: Anthony Chiang
Source: Anthony Chiang