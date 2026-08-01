Tests Reveal Shin Bruise for Cyrus Allen
Cyrus Allen (shin, leg) was carted off during Saturday's practice with an apparent leg injury. Tests on the Chiefs rookie revealed a shin bruise; nothing was torn or broken, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. This was the best-case scenario for Allen, as he appeared to avoid a serious injury. The Chiefs have been dealing with injuries at wide receiver as Xavier Worthy also exited Saturday's practice with a shoulder injury. At the same time, Rashee Rice is still not 100% from knee surgery in May. The 23-year-old has had an outstanding training camp as he continues to build a rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City selected Allen with the 176th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after he caught 51 passes for 674 yards and 13 touchdowns across 13 games in his senior year at Cincinnati. Allen is considered day-to-day for now and will likely receive a few days off from training camp to let his shin heal.
Source: Adam Schefter of ESPN
Source: Adam Schefter of ESPN