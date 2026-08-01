Marvin Mims Jr. Displaying Big-Play Ability in Training Camp
Marvin Mims Jr. has a tougher path to consistent playing time in 2026 in Denver after the team's offseason addition of Jaylen Waddle, but that hasn't stopped him from displaying his big-play ability in training camp, according to Susanna Weir of DenverBroncos.com. In what was the play of the day in practice on Friday, quarterback Bo Nix delivered a deep ball at least 50 yards down the field to Mims, who caught the pass for a would-be touchdown. "He's demonstrated it, time in and time out," head coach Sean Payton said of Mims' ability to make big plays. "There's a lot of confidence that he plays with. He's got that top-end speed, but his strength is locating the ball when it's down the field, 50 yards or 40 yards. He does that really well." The 24-year-old's big-play ability is definitely useful for a Broncos offense looking to become more explosive, but it was a bad sign in 2025 when he regressed to a 37-322-1 line in 15 regular-season games. The former second-rounder in 2023 from Oklahoma is now part of a crowded WR corps in Denver, and his fantasy football stock has fallen considerably. RotoBaller has Mims ranked as the No. 95 WR going into 2026.
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Susanna Weir
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Susanna Weir