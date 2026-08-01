DeAndre Hopkins Has Not Retired from the NFL Despite Taking Coaching Job
DeAndre Hopkins posted on X that he has not retired from the NFL. He followed that up by writing, "If you're a WR and you want to be great, come to Georgia Tech," so it does not appear that the 34-year-old has had a sudden change of heart or has any plans to pursue a 14th professional season. While Hopkins ' Hall of Fame eligibility will not open until he has officially retired, he has a strong case for enshrinement, having made more than 1,000 receptions for 13,295 yards and 85 touchdowns while earning five All-Pro selections.
Source: DeAndre Hopkins
Source: DeAndre Hopkins