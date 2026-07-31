Davante Adams Uncertain About Future After 2026 Season
Davante Adams is unsure whether 2026 will be his final NFL season or if he'll continue to play. The 13th-year receiver said this week that, "I've given (retirement) some thought. Right now, I'm just enjoying it. I can't tell you if it's going to be after this year or after next year. I truly don't know." In his first season with the Rams in 2025, he had 60 receptions for 789 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns in 14 games. With Matthew Stafford still playing at a high level and Adams remaining one of the NFL's most dangerous red-zone wide receivers, expect the veteran receiver to post low-end WR2 numbers in 2026.
Source: Nate Atkins - The Athletic
Source: Nate Atkins - The Athletic