Drake Maye Continues to Build Chemistry With New Receiver
Drake Maye and his new No. 1 wide receiver, A.J. Brown, got off to a quiet start in the early days of training camp, but "there have been some serious signs of life since the pads came on Thursday," according to Paul Perillo of Patriots.com. Brown was a problem for the Patriots' secondary on Friday, catching slants, gos, and everything in between. "I feel the connectivity building now," Maye said. "That's the biggest thing. You are just seeing it get better every day. I'm blessed to play with a player like him, and I'm looking forward to getting him the rock." The two have been seen spending time talking between plays as they "continue to forge a bond." The 23-year-old former third overall pick in 2024 from North Carolina broke out in 2025 thanks to a historically soft regular-season schedule, but he came back down to Earth in the postseason, even though the Pats made a run to the Super Bowl. With the additions of Brown and Romeo Doubs in the passing game, Maye has even more weapons. Between his downfield exploits and his mobility, he enters the 2026 campaign as a top-five fantasy QB.
Source: Patriots.com - Paul Perillo
Source: Patriots.com - Paul Perillo