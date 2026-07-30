Jadarian Price is RB1 During First Full Scrimmage
Jadarian Price was operating as the top back during the team's first full scrimmage on Thursday. The expectation is that Price is going to split the first-time reps with George Holani during training camp. Price has more upside and carries higher expectations after being taken 32nd overall by the Seahawks during this year's draft. Zach Charbonnet (knee) is still working his way back from an ACL injury he suffered in January. With a solid performance in camp, Price could be the RB1 heading into Week 1. Rotoballer currently has Price ranked as the RB26 in redraft formats. His status could rise here shortly if he continues getting RB1 reps.
Source: Tacome New Tribune
Source: Tacome New Tribune