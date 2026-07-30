Chase Claypool Works Out With the Colts
Chase Claypool on Thursday. Claypool is attempting an NFL comeback after not playing in the league since 2023. He last suited up for the Miami Dolphins during the 2023 campaign. He finished with eight receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown in 12 games with Miami. The 28-year-old was a former second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. He hasn't really done anything meaningful on the football field since leaving the Steelers during the 2022 season. Even if he lands with the Colts, Claypool would likely only be depth and have a minimal role.
Source: Mike Garafolo
Source: Mike Garafolo