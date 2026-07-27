Jul 27, 2026, 1:47 PM ET
Christopher Bell suffered another heartbreaking result for the 2026 season after he finished second in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Bell struggled in the race's first two stages as he finished 22nd at the end of the first stage and moved up to 20th at the end of the second stage. Bell and his team executed pit stops in both the stage break after stage two and during a lap 115 caution in the final stage to gain track position and restart in third behind Denny Hamlin and Corey Heim on the race's final restart. During the last restart on lap 127, Bell moved ahead of Hamlin for second and then spent the rest of the race chasing Heim for the race win. Although Bell tried to pass Heim, he was unable to do so and finished as the runner-up for the sixth time this season. After Indianapolis, Bell moves into 10th in the Cup Series standings with 22 races completed.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com