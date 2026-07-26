Bubba Wallace Hits Wall in Practice, Qualifies 29th for Brickyard 400

Jul 26, 2026, 8:12 AM ET
After winning the Brickyard 400 last season, many eyes were on Bubba Wallace heading into the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend to see if the 23XI Racing driver can go back-to-back. And while that certainly isn't out of the question for Bubba on Sunday, it's not going to be easy. Wallace got into the wall during practice on Friday afternoon, and although that didn't cause any significant damage to the No. 23 Toyota, Bubba has struggled to find speed since. He ended up with the 20th-fastest lap in that practice session (out of 39 cars) and then went a little slower in qualifying, ending up 29th-best. That will be the worst starting position that Bubba has ever had at this race track. With that being said, don't be surprised if he rebounds for a solid finish, as Indianapolis is one of Bubba's best tracks. He's currently on a four-race streak of top 10s here, including the win last season. In DFS, Bubba Wallace ($9.0K on DraftKings) is a solid Place Differential option, although if you pick him, you have to have confidence that he will be able to find some more speed on race day.--Jordan McAbeeSource: Motorsport