Puka Nacua Expected to Practice Despite Seeking Contract Extension
Puka Nacua is expected to practice in training camp despite seeking a contract extension this summer, head coach Sean McVay told reporters. Nacua has quickly outplayed his rookie contract and is heading into the final year of the four-year, $4.08 million deal he signed with the Rams in June of 2023 after he was selected with the 177th overall pick in the fifth round out of BYU. The 25-year-old has made two Pro Bowls in his first three NFL seasons and has accumulated an insane 4,191 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns on 313 receptions (432 targets) in 44 regular-season games to begin his career. Nacua led the league in receptions (129) and yards per game (107.2) while setting career highs in receiving yards (1,715), targets (166), and touchdown catches (10) in 16 regular-season games in 2025. The Rams might be a little hesitant to commit to Nacua for the long term after some questionable off-the-field decisions he's made in the last year, but ultimately, they are expected to get something done with him. He's still the clear No. 1 fantasy receiver and should be an easy top-five pick in all formats this year.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com