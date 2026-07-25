Savion Williams Expected to Make Year 2 Jump
Savion Williams is a name that quarterback Jordan Love brought up as a player he expects to take a Year 2 jump, according to Jacob Westendorf of Sports Illustrated. Williams was used mostly for manufactured touches and in a gadget-type role in head coach Matt LaFleur's offense in 2025 after he was selected in the third round of the NFL draft out of TCU. The 24-year-old caught all 10 of his targets for 78 yards and a touchdown and carried the ball 11 times for 37 yards in 12 regular-season games last year as a rookie. Westendorf reminds us that the Packers are one injury away from having to rely on Williams as a primary contributor. Going into training camp this summer, he should be viewed as the WR4 behind Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and fellow second-year wideout Matthew Golden. Williams will have a bigger role in 2026 with both Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks now out of town. LaFleur likes getting the ball into Williams' hands, so he'll be a depth receiver to watch in Green Bay this summer and in the preseason.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jacob Westendorf
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jacob Westendorf