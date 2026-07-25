Brian Thomas Jr. in Line for Bounce-Back Season with Improved Health?
Brian Thomas Jr. will have a bounce-back year in 2026. After recording 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2024, Thomas Jr. hauled in just 48 catches for 707 yards and two touchdowns on 91 targets across 14 games in 2025. However, the 23-year-old played through early-season wrist and shoulder injuries before missing time later in the year due to a high-ankle sprain. While the Jaguars have other capable pass-catchers in wide receivers Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and Travis Hunter (knee), Thomas Jr. profiles as Jacksonville's highest-upside wideout. If health was truly the largest reason for his struggles in 2025, Thomas Jr. could end up being a bargain selection for fantasy managers at his current redraft ADP of WR35.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley