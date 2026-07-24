Seahawks Bring Tight End Nick Vannett Back
Nick Vannett to an undisclosed deal on Friday, according to John Boyle of the team's official website. The Seahawks drafted Vannett in the third round (94th overall) in 2016 from Ohio State. The 33-year-old spent the first three years of his NFL career in Seattle before they traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2019 season. Since the trade, he has spent time with the Steelers, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, and Los Angeles Rams. In his 10 years in the NFL, the journeyman tight end has accumulated 108 receptions on 150 targets for 1,012 yards and nine touchdowns in 121 games played (54 starts). His most successful season came in 2018 with Seattle, when he caught 29 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games. If Vannett earns a spot on the 53-man roster for the regular season in 2026, he will most likely serve as a blocking TE and on special teams, making him avoidable in all fantasy leagues.
Source: Seahawks.com - John Boyle
Source: Seahawks.com - John Boyle