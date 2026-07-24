Jacory Croskey-Merritt Is a Redraft Sleeper With Dynasty Risk
Jacory Croskey-Merritt made the most of 175 rookie carries, turning them into 805 yards and eight touchdowns while starting seven games. He also caught only nine passes. That gap matters more now that Washington has Rachaad White, Kaytron Allen, Jeremy McNichols, and Jerome Ford in the room. The Commanders believe he can handle more early-down work, and his league-best 53.7% rushing success rate gives them a reason to find out. An every-down role is another matter. Croskey-Merritt still has to improve as a receiver and pass protector, and Dan Quinn has already suggested a committee. RotoBaller ranks him RB43 in both redraft and dynasty. The redraft price leaves room for a useful season if he leads the ground game. In dynasty, the crowded depth chart, limited receiving profile, and seventh-round draft capital make him tougher to buy aggressively.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller