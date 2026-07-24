Gardnew Minshew Taking First-Team Reps With Cardinals
Jacoby Brissett, the expected starter for Week 1 of the regular season, is back for training camp, but Gardner Minshew has been practicing with the first-team offense early on, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. Minshew will keep the QB1 seat warm for Brissett until he and the Cardinals reach an agreement on a new deal that compensates him as the starter going forward. The 30-year-old Minshew will be putting his best foot forward this summer to try and hold off rookie Carson Beck for the QB2 job. Minshew will most likely open the 2026 campaign as the backup to Brissett because of his experience (seven years in the NFL). He was set to take over for the injured Patrick Mahomes (knee) in KC last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury of his own, limiting him to four games (one start). If Minshew ends up making starts in the desert this year, he'll merely be a low-end QB2 option for those desperate in superflex leagues.
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake