Ladd McConkey an Appealing Dynasty Buy-Low Candidate Ahead of 2026
Ladd McConkey put together an underwhelming 2025 season, recording 66 catches for 789 yards and six touchdowns on 106 targets across 16 games. After finishing as the WR12 in PPR scoring in 2024, McConkey fell all the way to WR30 last season. However, there are reasons to believe the 24-year-old will bounce back in 2026. For one, Los Angeles hired Mike McDaniel as its new play-caller for 2026, which should help open up the offense and maximize McConkey's talent. Secondly, former Chargers wideout Keenan Allen currently remains unsigned. Allen led the team in targets in 2025 and also forced McConkey out of his natural position in the slot. As long as Allen does not end up back in Los Angeles, McConkey should be in line to set a new career-high in targets this year. In dynasty leagues where his stock is down, McConkey profiles as a prime buy-low target for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller