Zach Charbonnet Placed on PUP List
Zach Charbonnet (knee) on the Physically Unable to Perform list on Wednesday as he continues to make his way back from offseason knee surgery to fix a torn ACL that he suffered in the postseason, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 25-year-old has reportedly made good progress in his rehab this offseason, but he's still fully expected to miss the start of the 2026 regular season this fall, which will obviously hurt his fantasy redraft value. With Kenneth Walker III now in Kansas City, the Seahawks are expected to use some sort of committee approach in the backfield to begin the season, involving rookie Jadarian Price, George Holani, and Emanuel Wilson. But once Charbonnet is cleared to return for his season debut, he figures to eventually be a key piece of Seattle's backfield once again. The former second-rounder in 2023 out of UCLA had a bigger role next to Walker in 16 regular-season games last year and posted a career-high 730 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns on 184 carries while also catching 20 passes for 144 yards through the air. RotoBaller currently has Charbonnet ranked as the No. 62 fantasy RB for the upcoming season.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter