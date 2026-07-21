Braelon Allen Offers Handcuff Potential
Braelon Allen is looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2025 campaign. Due to injuries, Allen was limited to four games this past season. The 22-year-old has worked hard this offseason to get his body right and get himself ready for a bounce-back campaign in 2026. Even if he's in great shape, Allen isn't going to be the No. 1 option on this team. Breece Hall signed a new extension and remains the workhorse back on this roster. At best, Allen can surpass Isaiah Davis on the depth chart and become a useful change-of-pace back. Fantasy managers should consider stashing Allen as a handcuff.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference