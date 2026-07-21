Cardinals in Talks With Jacoby Brissett on New Contract
Jacoby Brissett haven't reached a resolution as he seeks a new deal, but the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that the two sides are in talks with rookies and veterans scheduled to report to training camp on Wednesday. If the two sides don't strike a new deal before Wednesday, Brissett is more likely to be a hold-in during camp, which means he'll show up but won't take part in any workouts. The Cardinals agree that Brissett deserves more money in 2026 after a career year in 2025 in which he threw for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 14 games played (12 starts) after Kyler Murray's season-ending foot injury. While a new deal might not come by Wednesday, something should get done, as Rapoport notes that the two sides have been negotiating for several months this offseason. Brissett benefited from positive game script in a pass-happy Arizona offense last year. He's been told he'll be the starter going into the 2026 campaign, but with an offense that is expected to be much more balanced under new head coach Mike LaFleur, Brissett will likely be hard-pressed to put up gaudy passing numbers again in his 11th year in the NFL. Treat him as a low-end QB2 option in superflex leagues.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport