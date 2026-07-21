Jameson Williams a High-Risk, High-Reward Receiver for 2026
Jameson Williams was a classic boom-or-bust fantasy receiver in 2025. The 25-year-old speedster posted seven games with fewer than seven fantasy points and eight games with 15 or more fantasy points. Most of Williams' boom games came after head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling in Week 10. This offseason, the Lions hired former Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Petzing runs a more run-heavy offense that favors heavy personnel packages and fewer three-wide receiver sets. This could lead to more bust weeks for Williams if Petzing does not see him as a primary weapon, as Campbell did last season. In 2026, Williams will continue to battle Sam LaPorta for targets in a crowded Lions offense. It remains to be seen whether the two can coexist and produce as top fantasy options. Williams looks to continue as a low-floor, high-ceiling player this season, which will make him the ultimate wildcard for managers heading into draft season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller