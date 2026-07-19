Otto Lopez Suffers Finger Injury on Saturday
Otto Lopez's right ring finger in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, according to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. The skipper didn't have much information on Lopez's finger after the game about whether testing would be needed. The 27-year-old took a groundball to his finger in the second inning, but he remained in for the duration of the contest and finished 1-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and a strikeout in the 8-6 loss on the road in Milwaukee. It sounds like Lopez will undergo testing, and fantasy managers shouldn't expect the first-time All-Star in 2026 to be available for Sunday's series finale at American Family Field. In his fifth year in the majors (third with Miami), Lopez entered Saturday's tilt leading the league in hits (129), doubles (27), and batting average (.336) in 96 games and 414 plate appearances. If his finger injury is serious, both Leo Jimenez and Javier Sanoja would both be candidates to take over playing time at the 6 in Miami for the Fish.
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola