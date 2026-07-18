Nick Kurtz is Not Cleared for Baseball Activities Yet
Nick Kurtz (thumb) appears to be slowly making progress from his injury. Kurtz is participating in range of motion and strengthening exercises right now. He has not been cleared to do baseball activities yet. Kurtz landed on the Injured List just before the All-Star break. He's currently working his way back from a right thumb capsule sprain. It's unclear if Kurtz is going to require a minor league rehab assignment yet. Fantasy managers should have a clearer timetable for his return once he's able to do baseball activities. In the meantime, Jonah Heim and Tommy White should split up the reps at first base.
Source: Martin Gallegos
Source: Martin Gallegos