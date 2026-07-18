Jaxon Wiggins Struggling Since Returning to Triple-A
Jaxon Wiggins has had an abbreviated 2026 season as he has dealt with injuries. Wiggins started the season with two four-inning outings at Triple-A Iowa before dealing with right elbow inflammation. Between the ACL Cubs and the South Bend Cubs, Wiggins completed four rehab starts before he was activated again by the Iowa Cubs on July 10 for two more starts. In his most recent starts for Iowa, Wiggins allowed a total of eight earned runs in 5 innings pitched. Wiggins has struggled a bit this year, but he has a ton of prospect pedigree as the Cubs' second-round draft pick out of Arkansas. For fantasy purposes, however, it might be best to wait until next year when Wiggins is fully healthy before acquiring his services. This year, it might be smart to leave him on the waiver wire as he works out his health issues and growing pains at Triple-A.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball