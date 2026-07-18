Maikel Garcia to be Re-Evaluated on Sunday
Maikel Garcia (hand) will be re-evaluated on Sunday to determine whether he can ramp up his hitting progression. Over the All-Star break, the 26-year-old began swinging a bat, which is an encouraging sign in his recovery. With his re-evaluation scheduled for Sunday, the team should have a better sense of where he stands health-wise, which will go a long way toward determining his next steps. If he is cleared to progress, the Royals expect him to increase the number of rounds of batting practice he takes. Garcia was placed on the Injured List on June 23 with a left-hand muscle strain, which could explain his lackluster 2026 season. He has hit just three home runs and stolen five bases while batting .261, making him a disappointment for most fantasy baseball managers this season. The hope is that once he is healthy, he can return to being a five-category contributor.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com