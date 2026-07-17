Dodgers Expect Shohei Ohtani to Pitch on Wednesday Against Philadelphia
Shohei Ohtani (knee) to make his next start on the mound in Philadelphia on Wednesday against the Phillies, according to Jack Harris of The California Post. The Dodgers kept Ohtani from making his final start on the mound before the All-Star break due to ongoing irritation in his left knee. The four-time MVP had his knee drained just before the All-Star break, and he's not missing any time as a hitter, so fantasy managers shouldn't be too worried going into the second half. It's not an ideal matchup for fantasy purposes for Ohtani in his first start back on the mound, but the six-time All-Star has been a must-start in all leagues when he toes the rubber for the Dodgers. The Japanese sensation has been excellent on the mound in his first 14 starts in 2026, going 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA (2.61 FIP) and 0.95 WHIP with a 95:26 K:BB in 85 2/3 frames.
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris