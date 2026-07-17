Kyle Harrison Planning to Throw a Bullpen on Saturday
Kyle Harrison (elbow) had an MRI exam over the All-Star break "because it gives me the confidence to just hit it in the second half, full speed ahead," according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. Harrison will get a reading from the doctor shortly and is planning to throw his first bullpen session on Saturday afternoon. It sounds like Harrison should be cleared of any structural damage in his left elbow after he was put on the 15-day injured list last weekend due to left-elbow tightness. The 24-year-old southpaw doesn't have a firm timetable to rejoin Milwaukee's starting rotation at this time, but barring a setback as he begins to ramp back up, he could be back in early August. Harrison is rostered in 83% of Yahoo leagues while he rehabs after a strong first half in his first year with the Brew Crew, going 8-2 with a 3.01 ERA (3.10 FIP) and 1.08 WHIP with 101 strikeouts and only 20 walks in 83 2/3 innings across his 17 starts. Given the state of the Brewers' banged-up starting rotation, Harrison will be inserted back into a starting role when he's cleared to return.
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy