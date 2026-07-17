Heliot Ramos Could Be Poised for a Second-Half Power Breakout
Heliot Ramos had the first half of his 2026 season disrupted by a quad strain, which led to him being placed on the injured list in mid-May and ultimately cost him 37 games. However, Ramos has been productive when healthy this year, hitting .275/.311/.468 with eight home runs, 28 RBI, and 31 runs scored. The 26-year-old entered the All-Star break on a high note, logging a .319 batting average with three home runs across his first 48 plate appearances of July. Ramos also owns elite batted-ball metrics so far this season with a 16% barrel rate and a 51.2% hard-hit rate. Ramos' fantasy upside is limited by his pitcher-friendly home environment in San Francisco and his elevated 26% strikeout rate. Still, he offers high-end power potential for fantasy managers in leagues where he is currently unrostered.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller