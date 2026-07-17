Blake Snell to Start a Rehab Assignment on Saturday
Blake Snell (elbow) will start a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic. Snell has dealt with shoulder and elbow issues for what feels like his entire Dodgers tenure since joining them before the 2025 season. The two-time Cy Young winner has made only 12 starts for the team during the regular season since the start of last year, and he's currently on the 60-day injured list after having a NanoScope procedure to remove loose bodies from his left elbow. Barring a setback, though, the talented left-hander could be back in L.A.'s starting rotation by early August. He has made just one start for the Dodgers in 2026, so he'll likely need more than just one rehab start on the farm to build his arm back up. Snell allowed five runs (four earned) with two walks and five strikeouts in just three innings in his only start this year on May 9 against the Atlanta Braves, but when he's right, he still has high-end strikeout upside and is worth stashing in all fantasy baseball leagues. He's currently rostered in just under 80% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo