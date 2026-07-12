What should Fantasy Players do with Chase Elliott at Atlanta?

Jul 12, 2026, 4:37 PM ET
Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott will start seventh for this week's Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway, the Quaker State 400. With his second top-10 start at the site of the year, Elliott has scored consecutive top-10 starting spots at Atlanta in his Cup career for the first time since 2022. In eight races at Atlanta since 2022, Elliott has two wins and four top-10 finishes. He never placed outside of the top 20 in that span at Atlanta. After 19 races this season, Elliott has two wins, eight top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 13.2. In 26 races at drafting tracks since 2022, Elliott has 13 top-10 finishes, including three victories. Even if Elliott is one of the best statistical drivers at Atlanta and other drafting tracks, his high starting position makes him difficult to recommend for DFS outside of tournament lineups due to his Place Differential risk. However, if there is any driver to recommend for tournament DFS lineups who can stay in the top 10, Elliott is one of the top drivers to maintain a top finish.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com