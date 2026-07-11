Bruce Thornton Scores 27 Points in Rockets Summer League Win
Bruce Thornton tallied 27 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 97-86 Summer League win over the Denver Nuggets. The No. 31 pick led Houston in scoring and helped the Rockets pull away with a 29-19 fourth quarter. Thornton's shot volume was high, but he went 7-for-7 at the free-throw line and added defensive production, which matters for his fantasy profile. The rookie still faces a tough climb to regular-season value, though his scoring polish and on-ball reps make him worth tracking this summer.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA