Would Take "Special Situation" for Derek Carr to Unretire
Derek Carr said that multiple NFL teams have reached out to him this offseason about a comeback, but it would take a "special situation" for him to come out of retirement in 2026. "I'll never say never. It would take a special situation," Carr said. "There were multiple teams that reached out to me this offseason, and I won't say who or how, but they reached out. Just gave them my interest on what I wanted to do and all those things. They were good, solid football teams, but a couple of them in some different situations." The only scenario in which Carr would even consider coming back would have to be with a Super Bowl contender, but there aren't many of those teams in need of a QB. The former second-rounder in 2014 by the Raiders, Carr spent nine years with the Raiders before spending his final two campaigns with the New Orleans Saints before retiring abruptly last offseason. The 35-year-old finished his 11-year NFL career with a 65.1% completion percentage, 41,245 passing yards, 257 touchdowns, and 112 interceptions in 169 regular-season starts for the Raiders and Saints.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com