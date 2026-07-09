MarShawn Lloyd May Be Undervalued at His Current Redraft ADP
MarShawn Lloyd has failed to establish himself through the first two seasons of his career. Thanks to myriad injury issues, Lloyd has appeared in just one NFL game and collected just six carries so far as a pro. Still, the 25-year-old enters 2026 with a clear opportunity to carve out a role in the Packers' backfield. Green Bay lost former RB2 Emanuel Wilson in free agency, and RB1 Josh Jacobs is currently battling some off-field issues that could lead to a league-mandated suspension at some point during the upcoming season. Even if Jacobs avoids discipline from the league, he's entering his age-28 season and has already racked up over 2,100 touches in his NFL career. If Lloyd can beat out similarly unproven Packers backs Chris Brooks and Pierre Strong Jr. for the team's RB2 role, he could be one of the better handcuff running back options in fantasy football. At his current redraft ADP of RB62, Lloyd may be undervalued heading into 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller