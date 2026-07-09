Does T.J. Hockenson Have Bounce-Back Potential in 2026?
T.J. Hockenson recorded 51 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns on 66 targets. Like all the other pass-catchers for Minnesota, Hockenson's production was limited by the Vikings' bottom-tier quarterback play in 2025. Veteran signal-caller Kyler Murray brings more stability to Minnesota's passing game in 2026, although the team's overall offensive ecosystem is not guaranteed to be significantly improved. Hockenson is also showing signs of athletic decline as he enters his age-29 season, as he averaged a career-low 8.6 yards per reception in 2025. Additionally, the Vikings signed wide receiver Jauan Jennings in free agency, adding a quality target-earner and red-zone weapon to an offense that already features the star wide receiver duo of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Even at his current ADP of TE22 in redraft leagues, Hockenson may be a player for fantasy managers to avoid in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller