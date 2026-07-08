Robert MacIntyre Looks to Recapture Scottish Open Magic

Jul 8, 2026, 10:41 AM ET
Robert MacIntyre has put together a solid season, recording seven top-25 finishes, including four top-10s, in 16 starts. He now returns to the Scottish Open, where he finished runner-up in 2023 before winning the tournament in 2024. Last year, in his title defense at The Renaissance Club, MacIntyre struggled off the tee, losing more than 5.1 strokes and finishing T65. This season, he ranks 18th in strokes gained off the tee (+0.470 per round), 11th in putting (+0.554), and 27th in total driving. The main concern remains his approach play, where he ranks 120th on Tour, losing -0.224 strokes per round. At $9,000 on DraftKings, MacIntyre will undoubtedly be one of the more popular options this week, but his success at this event makes him well worth consideration for fantasy lineups.
--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour