Min Woo Lee Looking For a Spark at Scottish Open

Jul 7, 2026, 4:25 PM ET
As the last person to win this event before it became co-sanctioned with the PGA and DP World Tour, Min Woo Lee has struggled to have the same scoring ability at the Renaissance Club since. His best finish here since his victory has been a tie for 35th. This layout has consistently yielded the most success to bombers off the tee, which the Australian does with ease. For Lee, it's all about the flat stick, as he ranks 87th in strokes gained putting (-0.039) on the season. It's more worrisome that his putter has lost an average of 1.513 strokes on the greens over his last three starts, two of which resulted in missed cuts. In a field this stacked, the 27-year-old will need to have more than just distance to compete, which seems hard to trust right now.--Todd McGillSource: Data Golf