Lachlan Olbrich Impresses in Warriors Rout of the Spurs
Lachlan Olbrich is making the most of his Warriors audition, posting 13 points on six of eight shooting with four rebounds and four assists in Golden State's 98-69 California Classic rout of the Spurs. The all-around line is the story. Olbrich is a skilled, high-feel passing big, rare for the position, who capped his Bulls rookie year with a triple-double against Dallas and put up 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in a short G League stint. A front-office change in Chicago pushed him out, and Golden State scooped him up, where he's now competing with lottery pick Yaxel Lendeborg for frontcourt minutes. That playmaking feel is what makes him worth watching more than most audition bigs. But he needs an NBA job first; the fantasy conversation only starts if he wins one in a crowded Warriors frontcourt.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA