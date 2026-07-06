Brandon Boston Jr. Scores 18 Points in Bucks Summer League Loss
Brandon Boston Jr. led the team in scoring for the second straight game Sunday, finishing with 18 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal across 28 minutes in an 89-69 California Classic loss to Brooklyn. Boston also paced Milwaukee with 17 points in Saturday's win over Warriors Blue, so he is making the most of an early audition. The fantasy angle is still thin until he earns a regular-season roster spot, but his shot creation and minutes load are worth tracking in Las Vegas.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA