Ryan Conwell Notches 16 Points in Loss
Ryan Conwell is getting a fair shot to prove himself during the Summer League. During his Summer League debut, Conwell knocked down only 4-of-12 shots from the floor. He was hopeful for better results on Sunday, but he didn't have much more success. He finished with 16 points (6-of-18 FGs), seven rebounds, and three assists in the double-overtime loss. The 16-point outing is nice, but his overall effectiveness has not been great. The Heat selected Conwell with a second-round pick during this year's draft. This team is in a win-now mode after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Conwell will need to clean it up if he wants to crack this rotation.
Source: nba.com
Source: nba.com