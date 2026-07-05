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Top Fantasy Football Rookie Handcuff Running Backs and Zero RB Targets (2026)

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Jadarian Price - NFL Rookie Rankings, Fantasy Football Sleepers

Phil's top rookie RB Zero RB targets and fantasy football handcuffs for 2026. His draft sleepers for first-year players, including Jadarian Price, Jonah Coleman, Emmett Johnson, Demond Claiborne, and more.

Multiple factors should determine the viability of incorporating a Zero RB approach as you consider strategies to address the position in upcoming drafts. This underscores the importance of creating a flexible plan that helps you adjust to developments that emerge during the draft process. That could include targeting players from other positions if managers in your leagues are intensely pursuing running backs during the early rounds of your drafts.

Your plan could also be impacted by the limited number of enticing options in this year’s rookie class of running backs. However, that should not discourage you from considering a select group of first-year backs who will remain available after Round 5. That includes five rookies who will be examined in this article.

Jadarian Price is primed to seize an integral role in Seattle. Several other rookies are positioned to secure expanded workloads as the season progresses, while rewarding you for your late-round investments. The current ADPs from the Fantasy Football Players Championship (FFPC) Main Event were used in the assessments of these players. 

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks - ADP 61/RB26

Price joined former college teammate Jeremiyah Love as the only two backs to secure first-round draft capital when the Seahawks seized Price during April’s NFL Draft (32nd overall).

That selection has presented Price with an opportunity to emerge with a sizable role in a backfield that has been restructured following the departure of Kenneth Walker III in free agency.

Price’s workload should also increase as the season advances, while Zach Charbonnet recovers from the torn ACL that he suffered in January.

Price was a four-star recruit who is a fluid and instinctive runner. He also operates with a favorable blend of vision and acceleration, which sustains his prospects of accumulating touches in Brian Fleury’s offense.

Price enrolled at Notre Dame in January 2022. However, he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon the following June, which prematurely ended his season.

Team Yards YPG YPA Attempts APG TDs
Notre Dame 272 20.9 5.8 47 3.6 3
Notre Dame 746 46.6 6.2 120 7.5 7
Notre Dame 674 56.2 6 113 9.4 11
Career 1692 41.3 6 280 6.8 21

Price was infused into a backfield that included Love and Audric Estime in 2023. This placed significant constraints on Price’s numbers, as he averaged 3.6 carries/20.9 rushing yards per game and produced three touchdowns.

Price continued to operate behind Love during 2024 and 2025 while accumulating 233 attempts (8.3 per game), 1,420 rushing yards (50.7 per game), and 18 touchdowns.  He also generated 32 forced missed tackles and 24 explosive runs last season, according to PFF.

Price’s involvement as a pass-catcher was limited during his tenure with the Fighting Irish (22 targets/15 receptions/162 receiving yards/three touchdowns).

That should not prevent Price from ascending atop a depth chart that also contains George Holani and former Packer Emanuel Wilson. Holani signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2024, and his involvement has been minimal during his first two seasons with the Seahawks (41 snaps/28 touches/97 total yards).

Holani should operate in a rotation with Price at the onset of the regular season. Wilson will also garner touches after signing a one-year, $2.1 million contract with Seattle in March.

Wilson’s snap share steadily increased during his three seasons with Green Bay (8%/24%/31%). He also averaged 5.9 attempts/26.4 rushing yards per game during that span.

The Seahawks' Round 1 investment in Price should sustain his expansive runway toward touches, despite the presence of Holani and Wilson.

Price should also remain involved in a rotation after Charbonnet has resurfaced, although it is unclear when that will occur.

Those factors should also encourage you to target Price at his Round 6 ADP (61/RB26).

 

Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos - ADP 136/RB47

Coleman was selected by the Broncos during the fourth round of April’s NFL Draft (108th overall). That launched him into a crowded backfield that also contains J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey.

The 5’10”, 228-pound Coleman runs with a combination of power, vision, patience, and contact balance. He also possesses the versatility to secure a role in Sean Payton's offense that should expand during the regular season.

Coleman eclipsed 550 attempts (552/11.0 per game), assembled 3,054 rushing yards (61.1 per game), and generated 34 rushing touchdowns during his four collegiate seasons.

That includes his numbers after transferring from Arizona to Washington in 2024 (349 carries/14.0 per game, 1,811 yards/72.4 per game, 25 touchdowns).

Coleman also secured 79 of his 94 targets and accumulated 814 receiving yards (21.4 per game) during his final three seasons at the collegiate level.

Dobbins should begin Week 1 as the Broncos’ lead rusher while sustaining the role that he captured during 2025. He secured his place among the top five in carries (153/15.3 per game) and rushing yards (772/77.2 per game) from Weeks 1-10 and tied for seventh in efficiency (3.46), per Next Gen Stats.

His season ended abruptly due to a foot injury in Week 10, which launched Harvey into a significant workload from Weeks 11-18. Harvey led Denver’s backfield in snap share (60.6%), attempts (96/13.7 per game), and rushing yards (326/46.6 per game) during the sequence.

He also rose to 13th overall in target share (11.4%) and ninth in receptions (22/3.1 per game). However, Harvey failed to perform efficiently, as he did not surpass 3.4 yards per attempt in five of seven contests during that span.

That could compel Payton to utilize Coleman as Denver's temporary lead rusher if Dobbins’ extensive history of health issues continues. Coleman could also collect a percentage of targets during any absence by Dobbins, even if Harvey is deployed as the Broncos’ primary receiving back.

Coleman would capture a sizable workload if that situation develops. That bolsters your incentive to pursue Coleman, who could become a resource on your roster as the season advances.

 

Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs - ADP 159/RB54

Johnson became the sixth running back to be selected during April’s NFL Draft when the Chiefs secured him during Round 5 (161st overall). However, the tempered expectations that often apply to running backs with comparable draft capital can be offset by Johnson’s navigable path to an unwavering role as Kansas City’s RB2.

The Chiefs have transformed their backfield during the offseason as their top two backs from 2025 (Isiah Pacheco/Kareem Hunt) have been removed from the equation.

This has launched Johnson into a reconstructed depth chart that contains former Seahawk Kenneth Walker III, along with Brashard Smith, Emari Demercado, and Jaydn Ott.

Smith failed to earn a sizable role in Andy Reid’s offense during his 2025 rookie season as he registered a 17% snap share and averaged 4.1 touches per game/3.4 yards per attempt.

The 27-year-old Demercado will enter his fourth season with a career average of 4.5 touches per game, while Ott was signed as an undrafted rookie in May. That leaves Johnson with unimposing competition for the opportunity to function as Walker's direct backup.

2025 Team Yards YPG Attempts APG
Cam Cook Jacksonville State 1659 127.6 295 22.7
Ahmad Hardy Missouri 1649 126.8 256 19.7
Kewan Lacy Ole Miss 1567 104.5 306 20.4
Emmett Johnson Nebraska 1451 120.9 251 20.9
Caleb Hawkins North Texas 1434 110.3 231 17.8
Sieh Bangura Ohio 1392 107.1 241 18.5
Wayne Knight James Madison 1373 98.1 207 14.8
Jeremiyah Love Notre Dame 1372 114.3 199 16.6

 

2025 Team Rec Targets Yards TDs
Eli Heidenreich Navy 51 81 941 6
Emmett Johnson Nebraska 46 60 370 3
DeJuan Williams Maryland 45 65 426 1
Javen Jacobs Utah State 43 51 379 3
Wayne Knight James Madison 40 60 397 1
Jekail Middlebrook Middle Tenn St 40 63 412 3
Nate Sheppard Duke 37 47 286 1
Landon Sims Hawaii 37 44 272 2

Johnson accumulated 458 attempts (12.4 per game), 2,460 rushing yards (66.5 per game), and 15 touchdowns during his final three years at Nebraska (2023-25).

He attained his most prolific results during 2025 while finishing second among all backs in yards from scrimmage (1,821/151.8 per game).

Johnson also rose to fourth overall in rushing yards (1,451/120.9 per game) and sixth in attempts (251/20.9 per game) while producing 12 touchdowns.

Johnson also finished eighth overall in forced missed tackles (68) and 11th in explosive runs (36), according to PFF. Johnson was also second among backs in receptions (46), second in routes run (291), and fourth in targets (60) during 2025.

Walker will be cemented into a role as Kansas City’s lead back, but Johnson should emerge directly below Walker on the Chiefs’ depth chart.

Johnson’s ability to operate as a dual-threat back also enhances his prospects of seizing an extensive workload if Walker is forced to the sideline. That provides your rationale for targeting Johnson in Round 14 of your drafts.

 

Demond Claiborne, Minnesota Vikings - ADP 167/RB58

The 5’10”, 188-pound Claiborne is undersized in comparison to other first-year backs who are included in this article. However, he delivers a promising blend of agility, burst, and unquestioned speed that sustains his ability to erupt for big plays.

That improves his prospects of securing touches in a Minnesota backfield that could benefit from the game-changing explosiveness that he can provide.

Season Team Rush Yards YPG Attempts APG
2022 Wake Forest 57 5.7 14 1.4
2023 Wake Forest 586 58.6 137 13.7
2024 Wake Forest 1049 87.4 228 19
2025 Wake Forest 907 75.6 179 14.9
Career 2599 59.1 558 12.7

 

Season Team Targets Rec Rec Yards Scrimmage Yards
2022 Wake Forest 1 1 -5 52
2023 Wake Forest 4 3 35 621
2024 Wake Forest 34 23 254 1303
2025 Wake Forest 39 28 140 1047
Career 78 55 424 3023

Claiborne accumulated 407 attempts (17.0 per game), 1,956 rushing yards (81.5 per game), and 21 touchdowns during the final two collegiate seasons at Wake Forest. He also generated at least 10 touchdowns and surpassed 1,000+ yards from scrimmage each year during that sequence.

Claiborne also assembled impressive results during the NFL Combine while rising to third at his position in the 40-yard dash (4.37) and finishing sixth in the broad jump (10’2”).

Claiborne will be incorporated into a backfield that also contains Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr., who should enter Week 1 as the Vikings’ top two backs. However, that may not impede Claiborne from rising into relevance as the regular season unfolds.

Mason should emerge as Minnesota’s lead rusher this season after pacing the Vikings backfield in carries (159/9.9 per game), rushing yards (758/47.4 per game), and yards after contact (496). Mason also rose to 10th overall in rush yards over expected (158), per Next Gen Stats.

Jones will turn 32 in December. He also contended with multiple injuries in 2025 (hamstring/shoulder/ankle/hip) and was inactive during five contests.

Jones accumulated 132 carries, 14 red-zone attempts, 548 rushing yards, and averaged 1.8 yards after contact per attempt. Those results represented a decline when contrasted with his numbers from 2019-24 (203 attempts/983.7 rushing yards/36 red-zone carries/2.3 yards after contact per attempt).

Jones also averaged 3.4 targets/16.6 receiving yards per game last season after securing averages of 4.1/25.1 per game during his previous six seasons.

Claiborne’s home run capabilities should propel him to a role in Kevin O’Connell’s offense. His involvement could intensify as the season progresses, and he could also secure an expanded workload if Mason or Jones are sidelined by injury.

 

Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders - ADP 191/RB67 

Washington operates with a combination of size, speed, and athleticism, which fuels his ability to generate yardage after contact.

He has also been integrated into a depth chart that includes an elite primary back (Ashton Jeanty) and minimal competition for an ongoing role as Jeanty’s direct backup.

Washington played for three different universities during his collegiate career, which culminated at Arkansas in 2025. However, interest in Washington rose steadily during the initial months of the offseason.

This was the result of career-best numbers that he assembled during his final year at the collegiate level, along with his encouraging performances at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

Washington led the Razorbacks in attempts (167/13.9 per game) and rushing yards (1,070/89.2 per game) last season while pacing the backfield in rushing touchdowns (eight) and targets (42/3.5 per game). He also registered 34 forced missed tackles and 30 explosive runs, according to PFF.

Washington also led his position in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine, completing the event in 4.33. He also placed second in both the vertical jump (39”) and the broad jump (10’8”).

He should ascend beyond Dylan Laube, Chris Collier, and undrafted rookie Roman Hemby to secure an ongoing role as the Raiders’ RB2. Laube has been limited to just 29 offensive snaps and 11 touches during his two seasons with Las Vegas.

Collier registered 16 snaps and six touches with the Raiders in 2024, but failed to register an offensive snap during 2025. Hemby signed with Las Vegas following April’s NFL Draft.

Seattle rose to third in run-play percentage (50.0%) during 2025 under Klint Kubiak, and the Raiders should display a similar commitment to their ground game in Kubiak’s first year as the team’s head coach.

Washington could receive a weekly allotment of touches to manage the substantial workload that Jeanty will secure during the regular season while also securing opportunities in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Washington should also function as the temporary lead back if Jeanty is forced to the sideline. That justifies pursuing Washington near his Round 16 ADP.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jadarian Price, Jonah Coleman, Mike Washington Jr., Demond Claiborne, Emmett Johnson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections and more.

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How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jadarian Price, Jonah Coleman, Mike Washington Jr., Demond Claiborne, Emmett Johnson:

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to Go Back on Injured List With Inflamed Labrum
Bucky Irving

Can Bucky Irving Return to his Rookie-Season Form?
Jake Ferguson

on the Fringe of Fantasy Relevance in 2026
Mike Gesicki

2026 Value Again Tied to the Health of Those Around Him
Jay Huff

Blocks Four Shots in USA's Qualifier Win
Kirk Cousins

Unlikely to Factor into the Majority of 2026 Drafts
Jonathan Mogbo

Blocks Five Shots in Kings Summer League Win
Cody Williams

Posts 17 Points in Jazz Summer League Victory
Malachi Fields

Part of a Crowded Giants Depth Chart
Egor Demin

Scores 23 Points in California Classic Loss
Jaden Bradley

Lands Two-Way Deal With Raptors
Bennett Stirtz

Posts Balanced Line in First Thunder Summer League Game
Aday Mara

Fills Box Score in Thunder Summer-League Debut
Kingston Flemings

Nearly has Double-Double in Hawks Summer-League Debut
Darius Acuff Jr.

Leads Kings With 25 Points in California Classic Win
Cameron Boozer

Scores 15 Points in Grizzlies Summer League Debut
Mike Trout

Could Return on Tuesday
Darryn Peterson

Drops 28 Points in Summer League Debut
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

to Rest Back During All-Star Break
Washington Wizards

Patrick Ewing Joins the Wizards as an Assistant Coach
Dallas Mavericks

Garrett Temple Retires to Join Dusty May's Mavericks Staff
Kam Jones

Lands Two-Way Deal With Bucks
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Hopeful" Shohei Ohtani Will Return on Sunday
Mike Trout

Hoping to Return Next Week
Emil Andrae

Agrees to Two-Year Contract With Maple Leafs
Hendrix Lapierre

Signs Two-Year Deal With Penguins
UTA

Mammoth Bring in Andrew Peeke on One-Year Deal
Aaron Rodgers

Is Aaron Rodgers a Superflex Sleeper in 2026?
TOR

Gavin McKenna Signs Entry-Level Contract With Maple Leafs
Yaxel Lendeborg

Dazzles as Warriors Rout Lakers in California Classic
Anthony Richardson Sr.

a Frustrating Dynasty Hold
DAL

Jamie Benn Ready for Year 18 With Stars
Shohei Ohtani

Dealing With Bicep Injury
DJ Giddens

Well-Positioned to Hold Dynasty Value
Leo Carlsson

Receives Huge Offer Sheet From Flyers
Andrew Nembhard

Backs Up SGA With 23 Points for Canada
Kyle Williams

Faces an Uphill Climb to Fantasy Relevance
VJ Edgecombe

Fills the Stat Sheet in Bahamas Rout of Jamaica
Eli Stowers

What Can Fantasy Managers Expect from Eli Stowers in 2026?
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Scores 26 Points in Canada's Qualifier Win
Ivica Zubac

Dominates in 18 Minutes as Croatia Routs Cyprus
Lauri Markkanen

Drops 23 Points to Lead Finland Past Hungary
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Leads Serbia Past Switzerland in World Cup Qualifiers
Shea Langeliers

Leaves Friday's Game Early With Thumb Injury
Rashod Bateman

at a Career Crossroads in 2026
Braelon Allen

Motivated to Step Up in Year 3
Alvin Kamara

Will the Saints Part Ways With Alvin Kamara?
Colston Loveland

Showing Signs of Growth Going into Sophomore Season
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Heading to Concussion Injured List
Ryan Helsley

Orioles Place Ryan Helsley on Injured List With Elbow Discomfort
Alec Pierce

One of the Highest Upside Picks in the Middle Rounds of 2026 Drafts
Stefon Diggs

Is Stefon Diggs Worth a Flier at the End of 2026 Drafts?
Tetairoa McMillan

One of the Safest WR2 Options for 2026
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon is Placed on 15-Day Injured List
Chig Okonkwo

a Late-Round Tight End Sleeper?
Terry McLaurin

Can Terry McLaurin Return to WR1 Territory in 2026?
Jahan Dotson

to be Atlanta's WR2 in 2026?
MIN

Maxim Shabanov Looks for Fresh Start With Wild
NJ

David Rittich Joins Devils on One-Year Contract
Jakub Dobes

Earns Three-Year Extension From Canadiens
Jacob Middleton

Heads to Calgary
Mark Andrews

Primed for a 2026 Bounce-Back?
Blake Coleman

Wild Acquire Blake Coleman
Connor Bedard

Injures Left Shoulder in Practice
WAS

Alex Ovechkin Signs Up for 22nd Season
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Removed Early on Thursday After Being Hit in the Head
Willson Contreras

Suspended Seven Games
Cole Ragans

Undergoes UCL Repair, Likely Out Until Midseason in 2027
CFB

Sam Leavitt a True Heisman Contender at LSU?
CFB

Charlie Becker Looking to Continue Hot Streak in 2026
CFB

Jamari Johnson Due for Big Season as Oregon's TE1
Zach Werenski

Sticking With Blue Jackets
COL

Jaden Schwartz Signs Three-Year Deal With Avalanche
LA

Corey Perry Returns to L.A.
TB

Lightning Sign Ilya Mikheyev to Four-Year Contract
WPG

Stuart Skinner Moves to Winnipeg on Two-Year Deal
TB

John Carlson Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Lightning
NYR

Oliver Bjorkstrand Joins Rangers on One-Year Pact
Christian Walker

Departs Early With Back Stiffness
Dan Vladar

Inks Five-Year Extension With Flyers
Mookie Betts

Dealing With Wrist Soreness
Will Smith

Not Expected to Return Before All-Star Break
Brent Rooker

to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Matt Chapman

Heads to Injured List With Abdominal Strain
Dansby Swanson

Goes Nuclear on Wednesday as Cubs Sweep Padres
Ryan Helsley

Dealing With Elbow Discomfort
Corey Seager

Returning to Injured List With Back Injury
Michael Brennan

Brings Elite Driving to John Deere Classic
CFB

Aneyas Williams has Big Shoes to Fill at Notre Dame
PGA

Sungjae Im Remains a Volatile Play at TPC Deere Run
Davis Riley

Needs Turnaround at TPC Deere Run
Mackenzie Hughes

Relying on Short Game at TPC Deere Run
CFB

Mike Norvell Faces Toughest ACC Schedule in Critical Season
Max Greyserman

Remains Boom-or-Bust at John Deere Classic
CFB

Arch Manning Named Preseason Walter Camp All-American
Tony Finau

Looking for Consistency at John Deere Classic
CFB

Jayden Limar Tasked with Replacing Jonah Coleman
Jacob Bridgeman

Looks to Get Back on Track at John Deere Classic
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Offers Sneaky Value at TPC Deere Run
Jordan Spieth

Lacking in Too Many Areas to be Trusted at John Deere Classic
Tom Kim

is Hard to Ignore This Week at John Deere Classic
Ben Griffin

Near Must-Play Territory at John Deere Classic
Eric Cole

is a Tantalizing Option at TPC Deere Run
Jackson Suber

Has Chance to Compete at John Deere Classic
PGA

J.T. Poston Finding Form For John Deere Classic
Keith Mitchell

Continues Playing Well Heading to John Deere Classic
Jackson Koivun

Has Been Outstanding on the PGA Tour University
Chris Gotterup

is One of the Favorites to Win John Deere Classic
Rickie Fowler

Needs A Strong Performance at John Deere Classic
Luke Clanton

Playing Steady as He Gears Up For John Deere Classic
Keegan Bradley

Finding Some Form Heading to John Deere Classic
Brian Campbell

Set to Defend at John Deere Classic
CFB

Deuce Alexander the Next Breakout Ole Miss Wide Receiver?
CFB

DJ Miller Primed for WR1 Duties for Kentucky?
CFB

Kevin Jennings Lists Yamir Knight as Breakout Pick in 2026
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Arrested on Battery Charge
CFB

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Marcus Fakatou
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