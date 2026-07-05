Phil's top rookie RB Zero RB targets and fantasy football handcuffs for 2026. His draft sleepers for first-year players, including Jadarian Price, Jonah Coleman, Emmett Johnson, Demond Claiborne, and more.
Multiple factors should determine the viability of incorporating a Zero RB approach as you consider strategies to address the position in upcoming drafts. This underscores the importance of creating a flexible plan that helps you adjust to developments that emerge during the draft process. That could include targeting players from other positions if managers in your leagues are intensely pursuing running backs during the early rounds of your drafts.
Your plan could also be impacted by the limited number of enticing options in this year’s rookie class of running backs. However, that should not discourage you from considering a select group of first-year backs who will remain available after Round 5. That includes five rookies who will be examined in this article.
Jadarian Price is primed to seize an integral role in Seattle. Several other rookies are positioned to secure expanded workloads as the season progresses, while rewarding you for your late-round investments. The current ADPs from the Fantasy Football Players Championship (FFPC) Main Event were used in the assessments of these players.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks - ADP 61/RB26
Price joined former college teammate Jeremiyah Love as the only two backs to secure first-round draft capital when the Seahawks seized Price during April’s NFL Draft (32nd overall).
That selection has presented Price with an opportunity to emerge with a sizable role in a backfield that has been restructured following the departure of Kenneth Walker III in free agency.
Price’s workload should also increase as the season advances, while Zach Charbonnet recovers from the torn ACL that he suffered in January.
Jadarian Price WOULD NOT GO DOWN on the way to the end zone. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vvrKQmfrXd
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 4, 2025
Price was a four-star recruit who is a fluid and instinctive runner. He also operates with a favorable blend of vision and acceleration, which sustains his prospects of accumulating touches in Brian Fleury’s offense.
Price enrolled at Notre Dame in January 2022. However, he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon the following June, which prematurely ended his season.
|Team
|Yards
|YPG
|YPA
|Attempts
|APG
|TDs
|Notre Dame
|272
|20.9
|5.8
|47
|3.6
|3
|Notre Dame
|746
|46.6
|6.2
|120
|7.5
|7
|Notre Dame
|674
|56.2
|6
|113
|9.4
|11
|Career
|1692
|41.3
|6
|280
|6.8
|21
Price was infused into a backfield that included Love and Audric Estime in 2023. This placed significant constraints on Price’s numbers, as he averaged 3.6 carries/20.9 rushing yards per game and produced three touchdowns.
Price continued to operate behind Love during 2024 and 2025 while accumulating 233 attempts (8.3 per game), 1,420 rushing yards (50.7 per game), and 18 touchdowns. He also generated 32 forced missed tackles and 24 explosive runs last season, according to PFF.
PRICE IS RIGHT ☘️
6️⃣5️⃣ YARD TOUCHDOWN FOR @Jadarian15 #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/WBb7MquB05
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 10, 2024
Price’s involvement as a pass-catcher was limited during his tenure with the Fighting Irish (22 targets/15 receptions/162 receiving yards/three touchdowns).
That should not prevent Price from ascending atop a depth chart that also contains George Holani and former Packer Emanuel Wilson. Holani signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2024, and his involvement has been minimal during his first two seasons with the Seahawks (41 snaps/28 touches/97 total yards).
Holani should operate in a rotation with Price at the onset of the regular season. Wilson will also garner touches after signing a one-year, $2.1 million contract with Seattle in March.
Wilson’s snap share steadily increased during his three seasons with Green Bay (8%/24%/31%). He also averaged 5.9 attempts/26.4 rushing yards per game during that span.
The Seahawks' Round 1 investment in Price should sustain his expansive runway toward touches, despite the presence of Holani and Wilson.
Price should also remain involved in a rotation after Charbonnet has resurfaced, although it is unclear when that will occur.
Those factors should also encourage you to target Price at his Round 6 ADP (61/RB26).
Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos - ADP 136/RB47
Coleman was selected by the Broncos during the fourth round of April’s NFL Draft (108th overall). That launched him into a crowded backfield that also contains J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey.
The 5’10”, 228-pound Coleman runs with a combination of power, vision, patience, and contact balance. He also possesses the versatility to secure a role in Sean Payton's offense that should expand during the regular season.
Touchdown, Huskies!
Jonah Coleman adds another for @UW_Football! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VhF9Spu6ea
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2024
Coleman eclipsed 550 attempts (552/11.0 per game), assembled 3,054 rushing yards (61.1 per game), and generated 34 rushing touchdowns during his four collegiate seasons.
That includes his numbers after transferring from Arizona to Washington in 2024 (349 carries/14.0 per game, 1,811 yards/72.4 per game, 25 touchdowns).
JONAH COLEMAN SAYS GOODNIGHT 😴 @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/ODNF7zpiRA
— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 21, 2025
Coleman also secured 79 of his 94 targets and accumulated 814 receiving yards (21.4 per game) during his final three seasons at the collegiate level.
Dobbins should begin Week 1 as the Broncos’ lead rusher while sustaining the role that he captured during 2025. He secured his place among the top five in carries (153/15.3 per game) and rushing yards (772/77.2 per game) from Weeks 1-10 and tied for seventh in efficiency (3.46), per Next Gen Stats.
His season ended abruptly due to a foot injury in Week 10, which launched Harvey into a significant workload from Weeks 11-18. Harvey led Denver’s backfield in snap share (60.6%), attempts (96/13.7 per game), and rushing yards (326/46.6 per game) during the sequence.
He also rose to 13th overall in target share (11.4%) and ninth in receptions (22/3.1 per game). However, Harvey failed to perform efficiently, as he did not surpass 3.4 yards per attempt in five of seven contests during that span.
That could compel Payton to utilize Coleman as Denver's temporary lead rusher if Dobbins’ extensive history of health issues continues. Coleman could also collect a percentage of targets during any absence by Dobbins, even if Harvey is deployed as the Broncos’ primary receiving back.
Coleman would capture a sizable workload if that situation develops. That bolsters your incentive to pursue Coleman, who could become a resource on your roster as the season advances.
Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs - ADP 159/RB54
Johnson became the sixth running back to be selected during April’s NFL Draft when the Chiefs secured him during Round 5 (161st overall). However, the tempered expectations that often apply to running backs with comparable draft capital can be offset by Johnson’s navigable path to an unwavering role as Kansas City’s RB2.
🌽 32 Touches
🌽 129 RUSH YDS
🌽 103 REC YDS
🌽 3 TD@HuskerFootball RB Emmett Johnson is the only FBS player this season with 💯 rushing and receiving yards in the same game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yo2lFfVJkk
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 9, 2025
The Chiefs have transformed their backfield during the offseason as their top two backs from 2025 (Isiah Pacheco/Kareem Hunt) have been removed from the equation.
This has launched Johnson into a reconstructed depth chart that contains former Seahawk Kenneth Walker III, along with Brashard Smith, Emari Demercado, and Jaydn Ott.
Smith failed to earn a sizable role in Andy Reid’s offense during his 2025 rookie season as he registered a 17% snap share and averaged 4.1 touches per game/3.4 yards per attempt.
The 27-year-old Demercado will enter his fourth season with a career average of 4.5 touches per game, while Ott was signed as an undrafted rookie in May. That leaves Johnson with unimposing competition for the opportunity to function as Walker's direct backup.
|2025
|Team
|Yards
|YPG
|Attempts
|APG
|Cam Cook
|Jacksonville State
|1659
|127.6
|295
|22.7
|Ahmad Hardy
|Missouri
|1649
|126.8
|256
|19.7
|Kewan Lacy
|Ole Miss
|1567
|104.5
|306
|20.4
|Emmett Johnson
|Nebraska
|1451
|120.9
|251
|20.9
|Caleb Hawkins
|North Texas
|1434
|110.3
|231
|17.8
|Sieh Bangura
|Ohio
|1392
|107.1
|241
|18.5
|Wayne Knight
|James Madison
|1373
|98.1
|207
|14.8
|Jeremiyah Love
|Notre Dame
|1372
|114.3
|199
|16.6
|2025
|Team
|Rec
|Targets
|Yards
|TDs
|Eli Heidenreich
|Navy
|51
|81
|941
|6
|Emmett Johnson
|Nebraska
|46
|60
|370
|3
|DeJuan Williams
|Maryland
|45
|65
|426
|1
|Javen Jacobs
|Utah State
|43
|51
|379
|3
|Wayne Knight
|James Madison
|40
|60
|397
|1
|Jekail Middlebrook
|Middle Tenn St
|40
|63
|412
|3
|Nate Sheppard
|Duke
|37
|47
|286
|1
|Landon Sims
|Hawaii
|37
|44
|272
|2
Johnson accumulated 458 attempts (12.4 per game), 2,460 rushing yards (66.5 per game), and 15 touchdowns during his final three years at Nebraska (2023-25).
He attained his most prolific results during 2025 while finishing second among all backs in yards from scrimmage (1,821/151.8 per game).
Emmett Johnson makes history as the first @HuskerFootball RB to earn Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year honors 👏
Celebrate the moment with some of his biggest highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9I9UA10bff
— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) December 5, 2025
Johnson also rose to fourth overall in rushing yards (1,451/120.9 per game) and sixth in attempts (251/20.9 per game) while producing 12 touchdowns.
Johnson also finished eighth overall in forced missed tackles (68) and 11th in explosive runs (36), according to PFF. Johnson was also second among backs in receptions (46), second in routes run (291), and fourth in targets (60) during 2025.
Walker will be cemented into a role as Kansas City’s lead back, but Johnson should emerge directly below Walker on the Chiefs’ depth chart.
Johnson’s ability to operate as a dual-threat back also enhances his prospects of seizing an extensive workload if Walker is forced to the sideline. That provides your rationale for targeting Johnson in Round 14 of your drafts.
Demond Claiborne, Minnesota Vikings - ADP 167/RB58
The 5’10”, 188-pound Claiborne is undersized in comparison to other first-year backs who are included in this article. However, he delivers a promising blend of agility, burst, and unquestioned speed that sustains his ability to erupt for big plays.
Claiborne gets it done in Raleigh 💪
Demond Claiborne tallies 144 total yards, 2 rushing TDs and one receiving TD as Wake Forest defeated NC State 34-30 today@WakeFB | @DemonDeacons | #GoDeacs | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/Bi3B5su0nW
— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) October 5, 2024
That improves his prospects of securing touches in a Minnesota backfield that could benefit from the game-changing explosiveness that he can provide.
|Season
|Team
|Rush Yards
|YPG
|Attempts
|APG
|2022
|Wake Forest
|57
|5.7
|14
|1.4
|2023
|Wake Forest
|586
|58.6
|137
|13.7
|2024
|Wake Forest
|1049
|87.4
|228
|19
|2025
|Wake Forest
|907
|75.6
|179
|14.9
|Career
|2599
|59.1
|558
|12.7
|Season
|Team
|Targets
|Rec
|Rec Yards
|Scrimmage Yards
|2022
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|-5
|52
|2023
|Wake Forest
|4
|3
|35
|621
|2024
|Wake Forest
|34
|23
|254
|1303
|2025
|Wake Forest
|39
|28
|140
|1047
|Career
|78
|55
|424
|3023
Claiborne accumulated 407 attempts (17.0 per game), 1,956 rushing yards (81.5 per game), and 21 touchdowns during the final two collegiate seasons at Wake Forest. He also generated at least 10 touchdowns and surpassed 1,000+ yards from scrimmage each year during that sequence.
Demond Claiborne is a one-man wrecking crew for Wake Forest! 💪@WakeFB | #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/avByhnJm6S
— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) October 21, 2023
Claiborne also assembled impressive results during the NFL Combine while rising to third at his position in the 40-yard dash (4.37) and finishing sixth in the broad jump (10’2”).
Claiborne will be incorporated into a backfield that also contains Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr., who should enter Week 1 as the Vikings’ top two backs. However, that may not impede Claiborne from rising into relevance as the regular season unfolds.
Mason should emerge as Minnesota’s lead rusher this season after pacing the Vikings backfield in carries (159/9.9 per game), rushing yards (758/47.4 per game), and yards after contact (496). Mason also rose to 10th overall in rush yards over expected (158), per Next Gen Stats.
Jones will turn 32 in December. He also contended with multiple injuries in 2025 (hamstring/shoulder/ankle/hip) and was inactive during five contests.
Jones accumulated 132 carries, 14 red-zone attempts, 548 rushing yards, and averaged 1.8 yards after contact per attempt. Those results represented a decline when contrasted with his numbers from 2019-24 (203 attempts/983.7 rushing yards/36 red-zone carries/2.3 yards after contact per attempt).
Jones also averaged 3.4 targets/16.6 receiving yards per game last season after securing averages of 4.1/25.1 per game during his previous six seasons.
Claiborne’s home run capabilities should propel him to a role in Kevin O’Connell’s offense. His involvement could intensify as the season progresses, and he could also secure an expanded workload if Mason or Jones are sidelined by injury.
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders - ADP 191/RB67
Washington operates with a combination of size, speed, and athleticism, which fuels his ability to generate yardage after contact.
Kickin' it into gear pic.twitter.com/8tBFPraH8m
— Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) November 22, 2025
He has also been integrated into a depth chart that includes an elite primary back (Ashton Jeanty) and minimal competition for an ongoing role as Jeanty’s direct backup.
Washington played for three different universities during his collegiate career, which culminated at Arkansas in 2025. However, interest in Washington rose steadily during the initial months of the offseason.
This was the result of career-best numbers that he assembled during his final year at the collegiate level, along with his encouraging performances at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.
Washington's got wheels 💨 pic.twitter.com/rcofuWpjlV
— Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) October 18, 2025
Washington led the Razorbacks in attempts (167/13.9 per game) and rushing yards (1,070/89.2 per game) last season while pacing the backfield in rushing touchdowns (eight) and targets (42/3.5 per game). He also registered 34 forced missed tackles and 30 explosive runs, according to PFF.
Washington also led his position in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine, completing the event in 4.33. He also placed second in both the vertical jump (39”) and the broad jump (10’8”).
He should ascend beyond Dylan Laube, Chris Collier, and undrafted rookie Roman Hemby to secure an ongoing role as the Raiders’ RB2. Laube has been limited to just 29 offensive snaps and 11 touches during his two seasons with Las Vegas.
Collier registered 16 snaps and six touches with the Raiders in 2024, but failed to register an offensive snap during 2025. Hemby signed with Las Vegas following April’s NFL Draft.
Seattle rose to third in run-play percentage (50.0%) during 2025 under Klint Kubiak, and the Raiders should display a similar commitment to their ground game in Kubiak’s first year as the team’s head coach.
Washington could receive a weekly allotment of touches to manage the substantial workload that Jeanty will secure during the regular season while also securing opportunities in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
Washington should also function as the temporary lead back if Jeanty is forced to the sideline. That justifies pursuing Washington near his Round 16 ADP.
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