Heat Desperately Want to Sign Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson. The problem with that is Thompson is still under contract with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs have been attempting to trade Thompson and his $17 million salary for the upcoming season. It doesn't sound like any teams are taking the bait and are waiting for the Mavs to eventually buy Thompson out of his contract. If that happens, the Heat sound like the frontrunners to sign Thompson if he becomes available in free agency. The 36-year-old is not the same player he used to be, but he can still be a solid 3-and-D player for a contending organization.
Source: Marc Stein
Source: Marc Stein