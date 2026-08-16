Cardinals Hopeful Jeremiyah Love Will be Ready for Week 1
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) will be ready for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Love handled 14 touches during his preseason debut against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, but he injured his ankle in the process. The No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft felt some soreness the day after the game, so he's not going to play in Week 2 of the preseason. It seems like Arizona is being abundantly cautious with the Notre Dame product, but we'll likely know more about his status as he recovers throughout the next week. Assuming he does play in Week 1, he should handle a sizable workload, even if he's sharing touches with James Conner (ankle) or Tyler Allgeier. Love ranks as the RB15 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for fantasy football, and he's the RB4 in the latest dynasty rankings.
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Source: Jeremy Fowler