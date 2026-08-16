Dont'e Thornton Jr. Still "Banged Up," Expected to Return in Preseason
Dont'e Thornton Jr. (undisclosed) was working off to the side without pads during Sunday's training camp practice, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Thornton missed the team's preseason opener on Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals and several practices before that with an undisclosed injury. Head coach Klint Kubiak said Thornton has been "banged up" but expects him to return in the preseason. The 23-year-old second-year wideout has missed valuable reps as rookie Malik Benson currently looks like the favorite for WR3 duties behind starters Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor. After being taken with the 108th overall pick in the fourth round in 2025 from the University of Tennessee, Thornton caught only 10 of his 30 targets for 135 yards and zero touchdowns in 15 games (eight starts) in his first year in the NFL. When he returns to practice, he'll be competing with Benson and fellow second-year pass-catcher Jack Bech for playing time in 2026. Thornton's combination of size (6-foot-5, 205 pounds) and speed makes him an interesting offensive weapon in what should be a better Raiders offense, but he's not currently on the redraft radar in 12-team leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren