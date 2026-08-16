Denzel Boston Sees First-Team Snaps In Preseason Opener
Denzel Boston saw time with the first team in the team's 34-10 preseason opening loss to the Chicago Bears. Boston caught a 15-yard pass from Deshaun Watson on the Browns' opening drive of the game. That was the lone catch of the game for Boston, who was targeted twice in all. Jerry Jeudy, like Boston, had two targets in the game and KC Concepcion saw four targets and rushed for a 14-yard TD. It is looking like Boston will be in the mix for top-three receiver targets for the Browns along with Jeudy and Concepcion. Boston should see his target share increase as the preseason progresses to see if he is ready for a starting role as a rookie.
Source: Cleveland Browns
Source: Cleveland Browns