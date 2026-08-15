Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Placed on the Concussion Injured List
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (concussion) was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list on Saturday, a day after colliding with George Lombard Jr. at third base. The 27-year-old had never been placed on the Injured List during his eight seasons in the majors and will now be out of the Blue Jays' lineup for at least seven days while both he and the team manage the situation. Both Kazuma Okamoto and Charles McAdoo will likely get some reps at first base while the team deals with life without Guerrero, who has struggled all season to get going. The usually reliable slugger has hit only seven home runs this season while sporting a career-low .263 batting average. The hope is that he can return after missing as little time as possible, though, at this point, it's unclear just how long he will remain out of action.
Source: Keegan Matheson
Source: Keegan Matheson